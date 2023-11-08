Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Glenn Maxwell Made With His 201* vs Afghanistan

#CWC23 | #GlennMaxwell shattered multiple records with his 201* against #Afghanistan. Here's each one of them:
The Quint
World Cup
Published:

|

Image: PTI/Altered by The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Glenn Maxwell Made With His 201* vs Afghanistan</p></div>
With his scintillating unbeaten knock of 201 off 128 balls, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scripted multiple records to his name. Thanks to Maxwell smashing 21 boundaries and 10 maximums and skipper Cummins scoring 202 runs off 170 balls for the unfinished eighth wicket partnership, Australia scored 293/7 in 46.5 overs and pulled an unlikely three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat, chasing Afghanistan's score of 291/5 in 50 overs.

Here are all the records the Aussie shattered in the process: 

Glenn Maxwell's 201* is the highest ever for Australia in the men's format, the highest ever for a non-opener, and the highest in an ODI run-chase. In addition, it was the third double century in World Cup history and the eleventh in ODIs. At the 1983 World Cup in Tunbridge Wells, against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev's 175* was the highest score from a player ranked No. 6 or lower in ODIs.

Highest Individual Scores in World Cups

  • 237* - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs WI, Wellington, 2015

  • 215 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs ZIM, Canberra, 2015

  • 201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023

  • 188* - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs UAE, Rawalpindi, 1996

  • 183 - Sourav Ganguly (IND) vs SL, Taunton, 1999

Highest Score for a Non-Opener in ODIs

  • 201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC

  • 194* - Charles Coventry (ZIM) vs BAN, Bulawayo, 2009

  • 189* - Viv Richards (WI) vs ENG, Manchester, 1984

  • 185 - Faf du Plessis (SA) vs SL, Cape Town, 2017

Highest Individual Scores for Australia in Men's ODIs

  • 201* - Glenn Maxwell vs AFG , Mumbai WS, 2023 WC

  • 185* - Shane Watson vs BAN, Mirpur, 2011

  • 181* - Matthew Hayden vs NZ, Hamilton, 2007

  • 179 - David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017

  • 178 - David Warner vs AFG, Perth, 2015 WC

Highest Individual Scores in an ODI Run-Chase

  • 201* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC

  • 193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs SA, Johannesburg, 2021

  • 185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2011

  • 183* - MS Dhoni (IND) vs SL, Jaipur, 2005

  • 183 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs PAK, Mirpur, 2012

Highest Score While Chasing in an ODI World Cup Match

  • 201* - Glenn Maxwell

  • 152* - Devon Conway

  • 139* - Lahiru Thirimanne

  • 134* - Stephen Fleming

  • 131* - Mohammad Rizwan

Maxwell's double hundred, which he completed in 128 balls, was the second fastest in the format, only surpassed by Ishan Kishan's 126-ball score against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year.

Fastest Double Hundreds in ODIs (By Balls Taken)

  • 126 - Ishan Kishan (IND) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2022

  • 128 - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs AFG, Mumbai WS, 2023

  • 138 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs ZIM, Canberra, 2015

With ten sixes in the game, Maxwell now has 33 World Cup career sixes, making him the third-most-successful player in history.

Most Sixes in a World Cup

  • 45 - Rohit Sharma

  • 49 - Chris Gayle

Maxwell on Tuesday also became the batter with second-most boundaries in an ODI world cup innings.

Most Fours in an ODI World Cup Innings

  • 24 - Martin Guptill

  • 21 - Glenn Maxwell

  • 21 - Stephen Fleming

  • 19 - David Warner

  • 19 - Herschelle Gibbs

The partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, which added 202* runs, is the highest for a 7th wicket or less in ODI history. It surpasses the 177 runs that Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid added against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2015. The unbeaten 138-run partnership between South Africa's Justin Kemp and Andrew Hall against India in Cape Town in 2006 was the previous highest for the eighth wicket or less in One-Day Internationals.

Biggest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in ODIs

  • 202 - Glenn Maxwell & Pat Cummins

  • 138 - Justin Kemp & Andrew Hall

  • 119 - Paul Reiffel & Shane Warne

  • 117 - Dave Houghton & Eddo Brandes

  • 115 - Elton Chigumbura & Gary Brent

