ICC World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram Smashes Fastest World Cup Ton as SA Trump SL

Speaking at a post-match presser, Markram said he wouldn't be surprised if his record is surpassed during this tournament.

"I am not sure, the way batters are playing nowadays, you wouldn't be surprised if that record is broken in this competition as well. So it's nice for us to be able to go through the gears as a unit," Markram was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The middle-order batter further said that he has undergone significant development in his batting skills over the past few years.

"Yeah, I think you do try to evolve as a batter and it's weird when you bump your head a few times, maybe exploring options that are not your plan A and are not necessarily your strengths." said Markram.

"But you try to explore them in the nets, sometimes get confidence from it, try to bring it out in the game and it doesn't work out and you go back home and you think: 'Why am I doing that instead of sticking to my strengths?'

"But ultimately, that's what it's about. You have options as a batter, and each batter's options will be quite different. But it's about really committing to those options and backing them. And if it comes off, it's fantastic. But if it doesn't come off, at least you can sleep a bit better at night knowing you stuck to your strengths and to your options," he added.