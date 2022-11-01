Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana & Others Post Cryptic Messages After Selection Snub

Prithvi Shaw is performing well for Mumbai at the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi posted cryptic messages on social media on Monday, 31 October, following the announcement of the Indian squads for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Following the conclusion of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team will depart for New Zealand, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODI matches. That tour will be followed by a visit to Bangladesh, where the men in blue will be featuring in three ODIs and a couple of Test matches.
Playing for Delhi, Nitish Rana is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having scored 307 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.16. After the Indian squads were announced, the left-handed batter shared an image which read ‘HOPE – hold on, pain ends.’
Prithvi Shaw, another batter who has one well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having scored 285 runs at an average of 47.50, shared an image of saint Sai Baba, with the caption “Hope you are watching everything.”
Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.
After a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders, many expected Umesh Yadav to be in the fray for a national team call-up. The pacer also looked in fine rhythm at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having picked up six wickets in his last three matches, but remained overlooked by the national team selectors. His Instagram story read “Maybe you can fool me, but god is watching you, mind that.”
Umesh Yadav's Instagram story.
