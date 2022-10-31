India's Tour of NZ: Hardik to Captain T20s, Dhawan to Lead ODI Team

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain India in the upcoming bilateral T20I series in New Zealand while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the tour, which begins five days after the T20 World Cup final in Australia.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have also been rested from the entire tour of New Zealand. Rishabh Pant, who has already led India before, has been appointed as the vice-captain for both legs of the tour.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will have a chance to impress once again in the absence of the senior Indian players.