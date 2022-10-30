T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat India & Move to Top of Group 2, Pak All But Out

David Miller and Aiden Markram smashed fifties to pull off a 5 wicket victory over India and helped South Africa climb to the top of the Group 2 standings in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

India elected to bat first and Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 after Lungi Ngidi led a fine Proteas bowling performance with 4/29.

In the chase, Miller (59 not out off 46 balls) and Markram (52 off 41 balls) rescued South Africa from a shaky 24/3 with a 76-runs, stand off 60 balls, for the fourth wicket to complete the chase with two balls to spare.