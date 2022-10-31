T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Date, Time, Venue, and Live Telecast
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 23 will be played on Wednesday, 2 November.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 – Match 23 –will be played on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. Team India is currently on position 2 in the Group 2 points table with 4 points. Earlier, the men in blue were leading the points table but unfortunately, they lost to South Africa on 30 October 2022 and might be feeling a little bit underconfident. However, they still have a chance to make it to the semi-finals if they win against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 match.
Team Bangladesh will leave no stone unturned to win against India and their confidence has no bounds after they trounced Zimbabwe. Let us look at the T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh 2022 Date, Time, Venue, Live Telecast & Streaming, Squads, and other details below.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Date, Time, and Venue
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 – Match 23 – will be played on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match will start at 1:30 pm (Indian Standard Time).
ICC Men's World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match: Live Telecast and Streaming Details
All the cricket fans must know that the India vs Bangladesh T20 match 2022 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Also, the live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Bangladesh: Team Squads
Following are the team squads of India and Bangladesh for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match.
Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh.
Team Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Affif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Hasan Mahmud.
