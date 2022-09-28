India vs SA T20Is: Umesh Yadav, Iyer and Shahbaz Added to Indian Squad

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda," a BCCI release stated.

"Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," it added.

Umesh was brought in as Shami's replacement in the series against Australia. He has competed in the series-opener but did not play the second and third T20Is.

On the other hand, left-arm spin-all-rounder Shahbaz is still uncapped. He was picked in the Indian ODI squad as Washington Sundar's replacement for the Zimbabwe series in August but did not get a game.

Rookie pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was rested for the series against Australia, has linked up with the squad for the three T20Is.