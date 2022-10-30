T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat India & Move to Top of Group 2, Pak All But Out
Pakistan is all but out of the tournament after India lost to South Africa by 5 wickets on Sunday.
David Miller and Aiden Markram smashed fifties to pull off a 5 wicket victory over India and helped South Africa climb to the top of the Group 2 standings in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.
India elected to bat first and Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 after Lungi Ngidi led a fine Proteas bowling performance with 4/29.
In the chase, Miller (59 not out off 46 balls) and Markram (52 off 41 balls) rescued South Africa from a shaky 24/3 with a 76-runs, stand off 60 balls, for the fourth wicket to complete the chase with two balls to spare.
ICC T20 World Cup, Group 2 Standings
With the victory, South Africa is now placed second in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, that also comprises India, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Netherlands.
South Africa started their campaign with a match against Zimbabwe but were forced to share points after rain forced the game to be called off. The fixture had already been reduced to 9 overs a side with Zimbabwe scoring 79/5 after batting first, and South Africa had scored 51/0 in 3 overs before rain ended play.
In their second match, South Africa collected all two points after they bowled Bangladesh out for 101 and won the game by 104 runs. Sunday's 5 wicket win over India now means the Proteas have 5 points from 3 games. They also have the best net run rate in the group - +2.772.
Rohit Sharma's India is placed second in the group, with 4 points from 3 matches after beating Pakistan and Netherlands. The loss to South Africa means the team's net run rate currently stands at +0.844.
Only two teams qualify from the Super 12 stage of each group with the four teams next facing each other off in the semi-finals.
As things stand, South Africa and India are the top two ranked teams, ahead of third placed Bangladesh who have also won 2 out of their 3 matches but are behind India on net run rate (-1.533).
Pakistan have a better run rate (+0.765) but their two defeats so far in the tournament leave them in a very tough spot regarding qualification. Babar Azam's team lost its opener to India and then was defeated by Zimbabwe on 27 October. On 30 October, they defeated Netherland by 6 wickets, to ensure they at least stay alive in the tournament.
However, they now need to beat South Africa and Bangladesh in their remaining matches to collect a total of 4 points and finish on 6 points. They would then qualify, if India or South Africa don't manage to win even one of their next two fixtures.
The Proteas and India, on the other hand, need to just win one more match each to all but qualify for the semis.
