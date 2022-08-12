Ravi Shastri Dedicates Legends League Cricket 2022 to 75th Year of Independence

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the Legends Cricket League (LLC) will be dedicated to the celebrations of the country celebrating its 75th year of independence.



The first match of LLC 2022 will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Termed as a special match, it will be played between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants.



Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India while the World Team will be captained by 2019 World Cup-winning skipper and England's former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match.