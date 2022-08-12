Ravi Shastri Dedicates Legends League Cricket 2022 to 75th Year of Independence

Ravi Shastri has dedicated the upcoming Legends League Cricket 2022 season to India's 75th year of Independence.
Photo: BCCI
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the second season of the Legends Cricket League (LLC) will be dedicated to the celebrations of the country celebrating its 75th year of independence.
The first match of LLC 2022 will be played on September 15 at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Termed as a special match, it will be played between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants.
Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India while the World Team will be captained by 2019 World Cup-winning skipper and England's former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan. Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match.
The league will commence on the next day from September 16, wherein four teams in franchise format will be competing in LLC Season Two.
Overall, 15 matches will be played in this season running till October 8. All the players and teams would be travelling to each of the six cities in caravan style.
India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.
World Giants: Eoin Morgan (captain), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).
