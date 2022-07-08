Indian Cricket and the Times of BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

Just going back to the earlier Ganguly comment after his appointment and the mention he made of the three years spent by the CoA running the BCCI.

Ganguly and Jay Shah too have now spent nearly three years at their posts and there are some stark similarities to why the CoA was placed by the Supreme Court in the first place, and how it's pretty much back to normal business since the new board took over.

The CoA was appointed in January of 2017 because the then BCCI President Anurag Thakur was seen as incapable by the Supreme Court to implement the Lodha Committee reforms. Ganguly and Jay Shah took over in October of 2019 with an understanding that they would implement the Lodha reforms, one among which was was the tenure clause. All officials can serve the board for a total of 6 years, before they go into a mandatory cooling off period.

Ganguly and Shah’s 'cooling off period' started in July of 2020. Two years later, they are still in power, unlike what the Lodha Committee recommended. And much like the reason Anurag Thakur was evicted.

The Lodha Committee also recommended three selectors for the men’s national team, the board got it changed to five, but they don’t even have five for the last four months with one selector stepping down in February. The Cricket Advisory Committee that chooses the selectors is also one member short with Madan Lal's tenure ending in October 2021.

Replacements for the two posts? No, there’s been no time for that apparently.

So what was the whole point of the Lodha Committee, their recommendations, the time spent by the Supreme Court in their many hearings and the CoA, if things were going to go back to square one at the end of it all?