Asia Cup Selection Offers Fair Indication of India’s Squad for T20 World Cup

Questions Remain in Batting Lineup

The biggest question in the Indian batting line-up is who will open with Rohit Sharma. There is no doubt that Rahul has been one of India's best openers in the last half a decade, but he has played very less number of T20I matches after the last World Cup, which came in November 2021.

The right-hander has also been criticised for his slow strike rates.

Post the last World Cup, India under Rohit Sharma have changed their batting approach, bringing in the willingness to risk wickets upfront in search of fours and sixes -- something which is opposite to Rahul's preferred style of batting.

In Rahul's absence, India have tried Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson as openers while Virat Kohli has also essayed that role in the past.

So, it will be interesting to see whether the 30-year-old once again is slotted right at the top order or he bat's somewhere else.