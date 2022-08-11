KL Rahul To Lead India vs Zimbabwe After Being Declared Fit by BCCI Medical Team

Rahul was recovering from a sports hernia surgery and was supposed to play the West Indies series before testing positive for COVID-19.

Since his recovery was taking time, he was not initially selected for the Zimbabwe tour and was given time to get fully fit before the all-important Asia Cup.

Rahul's addition took the squad strength to 16 as the selectors didn't replace any player. But Rahul's presence means that there is virtually no chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad to get a game in this series.

There will be no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, or Mohammed Shami for this series as they had all been rested.

Bumrah, however, is nursing a back injury and is already ruled out of the Asia Cup in the UAE, starting August 27.

From this squad, Rahul and Deepak Hooda are the only two players in the main squad.