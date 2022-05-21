Watch: Ravi Shastri Says He Hates Talking to Journalists in Modern Cricket

The advert starts with Shastri enacting Shah Rukh Khan's famous "70 minutes" speech from 'Chak de! India" to a team of players, but with a twist. "70 minutes. You have just 70 minutes and then, Happy Hours are over," he exclaims before giving a war cry of "Let's party!"

"Don't remember any of this," Shastri tweeted along with the video.

The commercial goes on to show Shastri saying that answering the media is among the things he dislikes the most in cricket. Shastri, as expected, is dressed quite flamboyantly throughout the video, which is likely to produce a few laughs for any one who watches it.

Shastri was the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team until the T20 World Cup last year. In more recent weeks, the former India cricketer has also urged the former India captain Virat Kohli to take a break and rejuvenate and return in good form.