Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standing After Telugu vs Jaipur PKL Match

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially began on 7 October. Ever since the league started, fans are keeping a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table to see the top teams. Everyone wants their favourite team to win the Pro Kabaddi League. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Numerous changes have taken place in the points table as the matches are being played between different teams. Fans must stay updated with the details.

We will bring you the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9. Today, on Monday, 28 November, two matches are scheduled to be played. The PKL points table 2022 will be updated after the final match on Monday is over. The first match is set to be played between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors.