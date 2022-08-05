PKL Auction 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi League

Know when and where to watch the live streaming of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 Player auction.
(Photo: prokabaddi.com)
The Vivo PKL, Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction is going to be a 2-day event that will be held in Mumbai from today, Friday, 5 August, to Saturday, 6 August 2022. The forthcoming PKL Player Auction will have more than 500 players to be auctioned. The Kabbadi players will be put under the hammer according to different categories, namely A, B,C, and D. In the PKL 2022, It is likely that the majority of players will be featured under the 'A' category. Each category of players will have a different bidding price.
Viewers who are fond of Kabbadi should note that the live auction of the PKL 2022 can be watched on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the event.
There will be almost 12 teams that will participate in the two-day Pro Kabaddi League event. The list may include Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, and Puneri Paltan.
The live streaming of the VIVO Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) Player Auction events can be viewed on 5 and 6 August 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar, 6:30 pm onwards.
The live telecast of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 Player Auction in India will be available on channels like Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 2.
The list of players that will be a part of the PKL Player Auction 2022 includes Fazel Atrachali, Pardeep Narwal, Abhishek Singh, and Pawan Sehrawat. The complete list will be revealed today, the first day of the event.
