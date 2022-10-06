Pro Kabaddi League Season 2022: Teams, Complete Schedule, Live Streaming Details

The complete schedule for the Pro kabaddi 2022 League season 9 is out. The ninth season will have two parts and the first part's schedule is public. The first phase will have 66 overall matches while the schedule for the second phase will not be made public until the end of October. The three main venues for PKL season 9 will be Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The first phase of the Pro Kabaddi league season 9 will be hosted by Bengaluru while the second phase of the season will be hosted by Pune from 27 October 2022. Let's have a look at the complete schedule of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season 9 and the streaming details as to when and where to watch.