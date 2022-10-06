Pro Kabaddi League Season 2022: Teams, Complete Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 2022 full details
(Photo: IANS)
The complete schedule for the Pro kabaddi 2022 League season 9 is out. The ninth season will have two parts and the first part's schedule is public. The first phase will have 66 overall matches while the schedule for the second phase will not be made public until the end of October. The three main venues for PKL season 9 will be Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.
The first phase of the Pro Kabaddi league season 9 will be hosted by Bengaluru while the second phase of the season will be hosted by Pune from 27 October 2022. Let's have a look at the complete schedule of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season 9 and the streaming details as to when and where to watch.
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas
Telugu Titans
U Mumba
P. Yodhas
Interested game lovers can watch the Live matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on the following channels- Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
People interested to watch the live streaming of matches online or on phones can visit Disney+ Hotstar of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches.
The Pro Kabaddi League champion for season 8 was Dabang Delhi and after three championships, Patna Pirates is the most successful squad ever.
7 October 2022
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas (9:30 PM)
8 October 2022
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan (7:30 PM)
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers (9:30 PM)
9 October 2022
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls (9:30 PM)
10 October 2022
U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas (7:30 PM)
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants (8:30 PM)
11 October 2022
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas (7:30 PM)
Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)
12 October 2022
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors (7:30 PM)
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi (8:30 PM)
14 October 2022
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (8:30 PM)
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan (9:30 PM)
15 October 2022
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM)
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi (8:30 PM)
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates (9:30 PM)
16 October 2022
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)
UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls (8:30 PM)
17 October 2022
Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)
Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers (8:30 PM)
18 October 2022
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan (8:30 PM)
19 October 2022
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas (7:30 PM)
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)
21 October 2022
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers (7:30 PM)
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi (9:30 PM)
22 October 2022
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls (7:30 PM)
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM)
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants (9:30 PM)
23 October 2022
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM)
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas (8:30 PM)
25 October 2022
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7:30 PM)
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers (8:30 PM)
26 October 2022
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba (7:30 PM)
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors (8:30 PM)
