CWG 2022 Live, Day 7: Badminton Stars Start Individual Campaign, 4 Boxers in QF

Hello and welcome to our live blog for Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India have won 18 medals so far, and on Thursday, they will have a chance of adding a few more to their tally.

The day will start with two simultaneous events - Sarita Singh will compete in women's hammer throw qualifiers, while Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will be up against Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin in round of 64 of mixed doubles table tennis.