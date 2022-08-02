ADVERTISEMENT
CWG 2022, Day 5 Live: Lawn Bowls, Badminton and TT Teams Compete for Golds Today

Live updates from Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Quint
Updated
Sports
1 min read
CWG 2022, Day 5 Live: Lawn Bowls, Badminton and TT Teams Compete for Golds Today
Commonwealth Games Day 4 Live: India's Schedule

Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games may see India win its biggest single day haul of gold medals yet with the men's table-tennis team, the mixed badminton team and the women's fours lawn bowls team all in gold medal matches.

Here's a look at the schedule for the day:

Swimming:

  • 200m backstroke - heat 2 - Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

  • 1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

  • 1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm) Artistic

Gymnastics:

  • Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

  • Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Badminton:

  • Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - India vs Malaysia (10:00 pm)

CWG 2022: India Outsmart Singapore to Enter Badminton Mixed Team Final

Boxing:

  • 63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

  • Women's Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)

CWG: India Assured First-Ever Lawn Bowls Medal With Women's Fours Team in Final

Hockey:

  • Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics:

  • Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

  • High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

  • Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

  • Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round - Manpreet Kaur - (3:30 pm)

  • Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand - (5:15 pm onwards)

Squash:

  • Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

  • Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Table Tennis:

  • Men's Gold Medal Match - India vs Singapore (6:00 pm IST)

Weightlifting:

  • Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

  • 87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)

  • Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm)

Published: 02 Aug 2022, 12:28 PM IST
