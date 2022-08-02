CWG 2022, Day 5 Live: Lawn Bowls, Badminton and TT Teams Compete for Golds Today

Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games may see India win its biggest single day haul of gold medals yet with the men's table-tennis team, the mixed badminton team and the women's fours lawn bowls team all in gold medal matches.

Here's a look at the schedule for the day:

Swimming:

200m backstroke - heat 2 - Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm) Artistic

Gymnastics:

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Badminton: