ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Shifts Focus To Individual Event After Defeat in Team Final

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu is focusing on individual event after defeat in mixed team finals.

IANS
Published
Sports
1 min read
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Shifts Focus To Individual Event After Defeat in Team Final
i

India's top women's singles player and the favourite for the women's singles gold medal here, PV Sindhu is now focusing on the individual events after their defeat to Malaysia in the Mixed Team competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Though Sindhu won her women's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in men's doubles and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches as India went down 1-3 to Malaysia.

Also Read

CWG 2022: India Lose Badminton Mixed Team Final to Malaysia, Win Silver

CWG 2022: India Lose Badminton Mixed Team Final to Malaysia, Win Silver
ADVERTISEMENT
Sindhu said now that the team event is over, the players should turn their focus to individual events. "Now that the team (event) is over, I think it's paramount now to focus on the individuals. I'm hoping for the best, I'm hoping for the gold," she said.
Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's List of Winners, Medal Tally at CWG Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's List of Winners, Medal Tally at CWG Birmingham

Sindhu said she was inspired by the senior women's national cricket team that was there in the stands on Tuesday to cheer her.

"I could hear them cheering out there and it definitely gave me a big boost in the match. I'm very happy to see them here and I also wish them the very best. I heard their coach saying it would be really lovely to meet us and it would be a pleasure for me to meet them, too," Sindhu said.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×