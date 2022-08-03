CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Shifts Focus To Individual Event After Defeat in Team Final
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu is focusing on individual event after defeat in mixed team finals.
India's top women's singles player and the favourite for the women's singles gold medal here, PV Sindhu is now focusing on the individual events after their defeat to Malaysia in the Mixed Team competition at the Commonwealth Games.
Though Sindhu won her women's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in men's doubles and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches as India went down 1-3 to Malaysia.
Sindhu said now that the team event is over, the players should turn their focus to individual events. "Now that the team (event) is over, I think it's paramount now to focus on the individuals. I'm hoping for the best, I'm hoping for the gold," she said.
Sindhu said she was inspired by the senior women's national cricket team that was there in the stands on Tuesday to cheer her.
"I could hear them cheering out there and it definitely gave me a big boost in the match. I'm very happy to see them here and I also wish them the very best. I heard their coach saying it would be really lovely to meet us and it would be a pleasure for me to meet them, too," Sindhu said.
