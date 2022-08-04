CWG 2022: Amit, Jasmine Enter Semis, Assure India of Five Medals in Boxing
CWG 2022: Amit Panghal has assured at least a bronze medal with a win over Mulligan in the men's flyweight QFs.
Amit Panghal and Jasmine won their respective bouts to take India's medal count in boxing to five at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.
Panghal ensured a fourth medal from the boxing ring after winning his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan.
Later in the day, Jasmine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final.
In the men's bout, it was a unanimous verdict in favour of the Indian southpaw. Panghal had won a silver medal during the last edition in Gold Coast.
In the first two rounds, Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.
In between, he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot, and in the final round, unleashed a barrage of 'one-two' combination (a left-jab followed by a right cross).
Mulligan in fact got a standing count and by the end of round two, the writing was clear on the wall that Panghal will earn a second CWG medal.
Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals in their respective categories.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.