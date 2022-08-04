CWG 2022: Late Inclusion in Indian Squad, Tejaswin Shankar Wins High Jump Bronze

A last minute addition to the Indian athletics team, Tejaswin Shankar on Wednesday became the first Indian to win a men's high jump medal in the Commonwealth Games as he clinched a bronze in the final.

The national record holder cleared 2.22m to finish third on countback. Donald Thomas of Bahamas and England's Joel Clarke-Khan also cleared 2.22m but they needed more than one attempt to do it while Shankar was successful in single try.

In women's shot put final, Manpreet Kaur finished 12th and last with a disappointing best throw of 15.69m.