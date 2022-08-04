Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal Tally Table & List of Top Teams at CWG Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal Tally Table & List of Top Teams at CWG Birmingham

CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Check the medal tally table and list of winners from India at the CWG Birmingham on Day 6.
Saima Andrabi
Sports
Published:

Check all the details on Commonwealth Games Medal Tally 2022: List of Top Teams at CWG Birmingham.

(Photo Courtesy: birmingham2022.com)

On 29 July, Commonwealth Games or CWG Birmingham 2022 was inaugurated with a splendid opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The opening ceremony was surely one of the most stunning events in recent memory. The 12-day sports extravaganza is at its peak with Australia leading the CWG Medal Tally List. The Indian contingent is at 7th position and has won 18 medals so far, including gold (5), silver (6), and bronze (7).

At the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, India had a record of winning 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20). At CWG Birmingham, the total number of Indian athletes participating in 16 different sports events is 200, and they are doing their best to lead the CWG Medal Tally Table 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Winners List at CWG Birmingham

Talking about India in the CWG 2022, the Indian athletes are participating for the 18th time in the Commonwealth Games. India's star weightlifting champion, Mirabai Chanu, won the first gold medal in the Women's Weightlifting Championship (49kg) at CWG Birmingham 2022.

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been making the country proud ever since the multisport event started on 28 July. Many new athletes have been quite successful in leaving an impression while others are also on a roll to make history by ranking high in the 2022 CWG Medal Tally. The following is the list of Indian winners at the CWG Birmingham 2022 so far:

Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg).

Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg).

Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg).

Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship.

Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls.

Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg).

Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg).

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg).

Shushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg).

Badminton Mixed Team: Silver

Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg).

Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg).

Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo.

Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg).

Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg).

Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash.

Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg).

Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics.

On 3 August 2022, Day 6 of the multisport championship, Australia has stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 123 medals in its account. Let us check the list of top teams along with their ranks at CWG Birmingham 2022.

RankCountryGold SilverBronzeTotal
1Australia463839123
2England383728103
3Canada16202157
4New Zealand16101036
5Scotland781732
6South Africa67720
7India56718
8Wales44917
9Malaysia3238
10Nigeria3148
11Cyprus2147
12Uganda2002
13Kenya1337
13Northern Ireland1337
15Singapore1315
16Samoa1304
17Jamaica1203
18Trinidad & Tobago1113
19Pakistan1012
20Bermuda1001
20Cameroon1001
22Mauritius0224
23Fiji0213
24Sri Lanka0123
25Guernsey0101
25Papua New Guinea0101
25St Lucia0101
25Tanzania0101
25The Gambia0101
30Namibia0022
31Malta0011
31Nauru0011

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the Medal Tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, the UK.

