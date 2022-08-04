Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal Tally Table & List of Top Teams at CWG Birmingham

On 29 July, Commonwealth Games or CWG Birmingham 2022 was inaugurated with a splendid opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The opening ceremony was surely one of the most stunning events in recent memory. The 12-day sports extravaganza is at its peak with Australia leading the CWG Medal Tally List. The Indian contingent is at 7th position and has won 18 medals so far, including gold (5), silver (6), and bronze (7).

At the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held in Gold Coast, India had a record of winning 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20). At CWG Birmingham, the total number of Indian athletes participating in 16 different sports events is 200, and they are doing their best to lead the CWG Medal Tally Table 2022.