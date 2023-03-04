WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Tickets, Performers, and Live Streaming

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Schedule, Tickets, Performers, Guests, and Live Streaming Details.
(Photo Courtesy: WPL/Twitter)
Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Opening Ceremony: The most awaited opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held today on 4 March 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
In the inaugural edition of WPL 2023, five cricket teams including the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants are in the fray to be the champions of the WPL Trophy 2023.
The first ever women’s cricket league in India 'WPL' will be introduced with a grand opening ceremony in which country's renowned performers and actors will participate to make the event exciting and memorable.
Let us read about the date, time, ticket booking, full schedule, performers, guests, and live streaming details of the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.
The opening ceremony of the first edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will take place today on Saturday, 4 March at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm onwards.
According to several reports, the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be a star-studded event. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the inaugural event of the WPL to make it more exciting.
Well-known Bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform at the event. Besides, Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will perform live at the event. Famous singer Shankar Mahadevan will sing the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.
As far as the guests are concerned, several high-profile guests, politicians, BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and other top officials of the cricket board will attend the WPL Opening Ceremony 2023.
The live streaming of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony can be enjoyed on the Jio Cinema application and website.
The WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
The tickets of the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available on the BookMyShow.com. People can buy the tickets at a price of Rs 100 to 400.
Here is the full schedule of the WPL 2023. The opening match will be played today on Saturday, 4 March 2023 at 7:30 pm between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
There will be four double headers in the WPL 2023. The first double header will be played on Sunday, 5 March 2023. In all the double headers, the first match will start at 3:30 pm IST while as the second match will be played in the evening at 7:30 pm.
The final match of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played on 26 March 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium.
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|04-Mar-23
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|05-Mar-23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|05-Mar-23
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|06-Mar-23
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|07-Mar-23
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|08-Mar-23
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|09-Mar-23
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|10-Mar-23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|11-Mar-23
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|12-Mar-23
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|13-Mar-23
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|14-Mar-23
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|15-Mar-23
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16-Mar-23
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|18-Mar-23
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|18-Mar-23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|20-Mar-23
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|20-Mar-23
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|21-Mar-23
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|21-Mar-23
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
|24-Mar-23
|Eliminator Match
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|26-Mar-23
|Final Match
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium
