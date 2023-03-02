WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Announce Meg Lanning as Captain, Jemimah Named Deputy

Australia's multiple World Cup-winning skipper, Meg Lanning has been appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals side ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

At an event organised by the franchise, India's top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues was named as vice-captain of the franchise. Lanning, an experienced right-handed batter, had recently led Australia to their third straight ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa.