Women's Premier League 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch WPL Live

WPL 2023 LIVE Telecast: The new season of Women's Premier League will begin on 4 March 2023. The inaugural season of the Women’s premier League will kick with a blockbuster match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants that will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

This season, five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz will face on each other in a 23 days cricketing league. The BCCI is planning a grand opening ceremony that will be attended by famous Indian celebrities.

In total, 22 matches will be played in WPL 2023, with each franchise playing the other twice in the league stage. An eliminator game will be played on 24 March at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, followed by the final on March 26 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Let's know when and where can you watch the WPL matches 2023.