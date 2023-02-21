Kriti Sanon Mistakes Fake Account For Shreyas Talpade; Thanks Him For Compliment

Ever since Twitter Blue has been operationalised, impersonators and fake accounts on Twitter have been emboldened by getting their accounts verified in exchange for a monetary amount.

Evidently, this has made it harder for people to gauge which verified account belongs to a celebrity and which is a product of impersonation. The latest person to fall for this phenomenon is Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon.

A verified account impersonating actor Shreyas Talpade took to Twitter to shower praises on Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon after allegedly watching their newest film, Shehzada.

Tagging the co-actors, the tweet read, "Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend... and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country..,"