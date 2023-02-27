ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a pastel green gown, while Kiara Advani made heads turn in her red dress.
Actors Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and several other Bollywood celebrities attended the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday, 26 February. The stars were dressed their stylish best for their red carpet appearance at the awards night. Actors Varun Dhawan, Babil Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, among others also attended the awards show.
Here, take a look at the photos:
