WPL Auction 2023: Harmanpreet-Powered MI Bag Overseas Stars, Lack Indian Depth

A finisher and a leader par excellence, Harman will not only help MI ace run-chases but will bring about a culture of fitness, the significance of which can't be overstated in top-flight competitions.

"I feel great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing well in the IPL, and now I also have the opportunity to be part of the team", Harmanpreet told Sports 18 after getting picked by MI. "I think it's a gamechanger for all of us because we are going to experience this pressure [for] the first time. I'm very excited and at the same time, this will entirely change women's cricket not only in India [but] even in world cricket. We all are coming to Mumbai and I hope we'll get a lot of support. Mumbai Indians fans have always been great and we are really looking forward [to experiencing it]."

Apart from Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur are the other leading Indian players that MI have roped in.