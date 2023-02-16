Meet Minnu Mani, the Only Player From Kerala in the Women’s Premier League
WPL 2023: Minnu Mani is the only player from Kerala to get picked in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Minnu would lie to her parents by claiming to attend special classes, only to sneak off and practice cricket. She would often return home late in the evening and rush through her homework in order to join the boys in her area for a game. Despite being criticised for playing a "boys' game," Minnu remained undeterred and continued to excel, hitting balls out of the park with ease.
Now, the 23-year-old hailing from Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district, has made history as the first female cricketer from Kerala to be selected for the Women's Premier League (WPL). During the WPL auction in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals made a successful bid of Rs 30 lakh for the talented all-rounder.
“When the bid was going on, my parents told me not to get my hopes high. Even seasoned cricketers weren't getting takers. And that’s what makes it so special to be chosen and for being bid for such a high number,” she told The Quint.
She is the only player from Kerala to get picked at the auction.
Minnu, who is a right-arm off-spinner and a left-hand batter, scored an unbeaten 246 runs from eight matches and claimed 12 wickets in the recently concluded Women's All-India One-Day tournament.
I keep it simple. I play to the merit of the ball. Self motivation is key. I am inspire myself to do better.Minnu Mani, Kerala State Cricket Player
In 2019, she played for India ‘A’ against Bangladesh and represented the national team in the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup tournament.
4am Wake-up Call, 4 Buses, 82 Kilometres: An Everyday Affair
Minnu Mani belongs to the Kurichiya tribe in Wayanad, Kerala, who are skilled with archery and shooting. Her parents are daily-wage workers and they do not have a steady source of income.
For the past few years, she has been supporting her family with her earnings. They spent a lot of money into rebuilding the family’s house that was destroyed during landslides caused by the 2018 floods in Kerala.
Despite the financial constraints, Minnu left no stone unturned in her quest to excel in cricket.
“I wake up every morning at 4am, help my mother make breakfast and leave by 6.30am. I travel 42 kilometres one way, daily to do my training at the state cricket association’s stadium in Krishnagiri. I have to take four buses to reach the academy by 9am. I return home by 7pm, do my college work, help out at home and get some rest so that I can do my routine again,” she added.
My parents always tell me take rest for at least a day because I am always hustling. Practice, training, fitness or running household chores... I am always working. But I don't want to take a break. I just wanna get better. Keep getting better.Minnu Mani, Delhi Capitals Cricketer
The Athlete Who Found Her Passion for Cricket
Minnu’s tryst with a rigorous training schedule began even before she discovered her passion for cricket. She was an athlete from a very young age, although her parents weren’t happy with her choosing sports over academics.
But as she began playing for different teams, they became more open to the idea of women’s cricket.
“I was in VIIIth grade when the physical education instructor at Mananthavady Government Vocational Higher Secondary School told me that women’s cricket exists and urged me to give it a shot. Only when I got selected for Kerala Cricket Association’s junior girl’s camp in Thodupuzha did I my parents get to know that I was training for cricket every day,” said Minnu. She graduated to the Kerala U-16 team when she was 15 and within a year, she was in the state senior team.
Initially miffed with her decision to play “a man’s game,” today they are best cheerleaders, Minnu said. Her parents are excited to watch their daughter play on national television, she added.
"I want to give my parents everything. I don't want them to ever have to work because that's all they've been doing for years. I want them to live a comfortable, happy life," she added.
Minnu is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree through a distance learning course.
Although she is disappointed that no other players from Kerala could make it to the WPL, she is thrilled that she will be joining stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in the cricket arena.
Her word of advice to young aspiring cricketers:
Only you can know and understand your ability fully well. Not even your parents. It is for us to figure out what we are good at, what we need , how hard we need to work, so that we can keep growing. Self confidence is important.Minnu Mani, Delhi Capitals cricketer
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.