Meet Minnu Mani, the Only Player From Kerala in the Women’s Premier League

Minnu would lie to her parents by claiming to attend special classes, only to sneak off and practice cricket. She would often return home late in the evening and rush through her homework in order to join the boys in her area for a game. Despite being criticised for playing a "boys' game," Minnu remained undeterred and continued to excel, hitting balls out of the park with ease.

Now, the 23-year-old hailing from Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district, has made history as the first female cricketer from Kerala to be selected for the Women's Premier League (WPL). During the WPL auction in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals made a successful bid of Rs 30 lakh for the talented all-rounder.

“When the bid was going on, my parents told me not to get my hopes high. Even seasoned cricketers weren't getting takers. And that’s what makes it so special to be chosen and for being bid for such a high number,” she told The Quint.