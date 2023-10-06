Pakistan vs Netherlands: How to Watch Live Streaming of Cricket World Cup Match

The Netherlands is gearing up to play against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 upcoming match. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 is set to be played today, Friday, 6 October. Fans across India are excited to watch the ongoing Cricket World Cup which began on Thursday, 5 October. We will bring all the latest details about the upcoming matches so you can watch the live streaming.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 2023 will be live streamed for viewers who cannot watch it at the stadium. One should note that all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches will be live telecasted for interested fans on the scheduled date and time. According to the official details, the Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.