England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch Live in India

The England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 5 October. Defending champions England is looking forward to a positive start and New Zealand is also gearing up to give their best. Cricket fans in India can watch England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup live streaming from anywhere they want. One should know the match schedule, time, and important details carefully if one wishes to watch the live streaming online.

As per the latest official details, the ICC World Cup 2023 is being held in India. One can watch the England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup match directly at the stadium after buying the tickets. The first match on Thursday is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both, England and New Zealand will be in action.