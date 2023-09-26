India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and Telecast.
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs Australia 3rd Final ODI 2023 Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Squads, Live Scores, Live Streaming, Telecast on TV, and More: The 3rd and final between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
Team India has already won the series as they are leading by 2-0. In the first ODI, India chased a score of 276, and won by 5 wickets. In the 2nd ODI, the men in blue scored 399, and won by 99 runs via DLS method.
Some of the players of India, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and vice-captain Hardik Pandya, didn't play in the first two ODIs against Australia. However, during the final match tomorrow, these players are expected to make a comeback.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at 1:30 pm IST.
The third and final ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be live streamed on JioCinema app and Website.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network.
Here is the squad of India and Australia for the final and 3rd ODI on 27 September 2023.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c); Shreyas Iyer; Suryakumar Yadav; K L Rahul (wk); Virat Kohli; Shubman Gill; Washington Sundar; Ravindra Jadeja; Hardik Pandya; Ishan Kishan (wk); Shardul Thakur; Prasidh Krishna; Ravichandran Ashwin; Mohammad Shami; Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c); Steven Smith; Matthew Short; David Warner; Marcus Stoinis; Alex Carey (wk); Glenn Maxwell; Mitchell Marsh; Cameron Green; Marnus Labuschagne; Josh Inglis (wk); Adam Zampa; Spencer Johnson; Tanveer Sangha; Mitchell Starc; Josh Hazlewood; Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis.
