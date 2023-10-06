Asian Games: With Another Gold, Dipika Pallikal Continues to Inspire Mothers

Having won the gold medal in the Squash Team competition at the 19th Asian Games, Dipika Pallikal Karthik made Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu hide his medal and not think about it as they had to play the mixed doubles final.

Harinder and Dipika combined together to get the better of the Malaysian pair, Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohad Kamal, surviving a match ball in the second game to win 11-10, 11-10 and claim the gold medal in mixed doubles event.