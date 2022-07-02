Left-Handers Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja Upset England Pacers' Line & Rhythm

Typically, a tinge of green laced the pitch. A fresh breeze, the temperature in the teens in Celsius, the sun playing hide and seek conspired with the hosts’ quicker bowlers fronted by the 39-year-old sultan of swing James Anderson. In anticipation, England’s swashbuckling new captain Ben Stokes invited India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, to bat first, just as he had elected to do against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last month.

The England attack inconvenienced the Indian right-handers with a consistent line on or just outside the off-stump. The same accuracy and movement, though, eluded them against the southpaws. The ball got older and curved less. The introduction of left-arm spinner Jack Leach, which fetched early and rich dividends versus the Kiwis last week, was counterproductive in the face of Pant, characteristically dismissive of a slow bowler. A straight six off the trundler towards the skyscrapers of Birmingham city centre was as safe as it was savage.

Stokes himself operated around the wicket. At first aiming at a good length. In the final hour, he pitched short with six fielders on the leg side in a desperate bid to break the partnership. But the Indian duo were equal to the task.

The strokeful and talented Shubman Gill promised to deceive. He pushed at a delivery from Anderson that was leaving the batter and found the edge. Zak Crawley was again the catcher.

Now the lively fast-medium Matthew Potts got into the act. He seamed one back to trap the correct but slightly unenterprising Hanuma Vihari leg before wicket. He followed with the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, who played on as he belatedly shouldered arms.

Anderson returned to strangle Shreyas Iyer down the leg side, though the credit really went to a brilliant legside catch by wicket-keeper Sam Billings, replacing Ben Foakes, rested because of being struck by covid in the previous Test.