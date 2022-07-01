India vs England, Edgbaston Test: Anderson Dismisses Shubman Gill, Pujara Steady

“It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder,” Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss.

“We're gonna have a bowl. We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. Gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going,” Stokes said.

Bumrah’s deputy will be wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Bumrah becomes India’s sixth captain in the 2022 calendar year for the men’s team. Bumrah had been the vice-captain during India's previous Test series, against Sri Lanka at home.

Bumrah incidentally has never led in any form of cricket, so this will be his maiden captaincy stint. He will also become the first fast bowler to captain India since Kapil Dev, who was removed in 1987 after the Pakistan match in Bangalore. Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932.