Indian Society and Cricketing Ties With England, Part 1: 1721–1947

But let us return to Bhupinder, who sponsored (and obviously led) the first All-India team that toured England in 1911. The selection committee for this tour consisted of two Hindus, two Muslims, and two Parsees – but was presided over by ‘Jungly’ Greig, a British cricketer. Of course, Bhupinder was a Sikh…

Greig, a fantastic cricketer himself, was impressed by the spin bowling of Palwankar Baloo, a member of the ground staff, and wanted him to be picked for the Hindu sides. The Brahmins objected, for Baloo was an untouchable. Greig did not relent. Baloo’s Brahmin teammates had to touch the ball bowled by him, but off the field, he was served lunch on a separate table in a separate plate, and drank his tea out of a disposable earthen pot outside the dressing room.

Baloo played for the Hindus. He and his brother Shivram were allowed entry inside the Hindu Gymkhana and its cafeteria. Greig picked both Baloo and Shivram for the 1911 tour of England. They were among the best players on the tour. In 1923-24, Vithal, the third brother, led the Hindus in the Quadrangular.

Thus, as the British ruled over India and barred them from entry to specific clubs and train compartments, one of them attempted to break down the initial barriers of caste.

And it was a British captain, Arthur Gilligan, who convinced the Indians in 1928-29 to have a cricket board of their own. The first BCCI president, R E Grant Govan, was a British industrialist.

The royalty still called the shots in 1932, when the Indians toured England for the first time to play a Test match. The Maharaja of Porbandar was named captain, K S Limbdi vice-captain, and Vizzy – you had to give a touring prince some role – deputy vice-captain. Vizzy opted out.

Porbandar and Limbdi were both ordinary cricketers and did not play much, allowing C K Nayudu to take charge. Nayudu was also set to lead in the only Test match. However, the Indians, men of diverse geography and faith who had seldom met each other before, only agreed to be led by royalty and not by a ‘commoner’.

Thankfully, the Maharaja of Porbandar’s convincing power outstripped his cricketing skills. Nayudu would lead, there were no two ways about it. Nayudu did become the first Indian captain, as he did at home in 1933-34.