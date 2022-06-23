Indian Society and Cricketing Ties With England, Part 2: 1948-1982

India became a republic after Independence, which should ideally have meant them not being part of the British Commonwealth. But Jawaharlal Nehru decided otherwise, despite facing opposition from within the Indian National Congress.

The impact of Nehru’s decision on India is beyond the scope of this piece. However, what we do know is that as per Rule 5 of the ICC Constitution, the decision helped India retain their Full Membership Status.

The ICC met in 1950 to draw up its Future Tours Programme, months after India became a republic. This FTP featured an MCC tour of the Indian subcontinent in a previously empty window in 1951/52. What was more significant was the decision to push the Ashes from 1952 to 1953, thus creating an unusual five-year gap between two Australian tours to the UK. India toured England in the summer of 1952 instead.