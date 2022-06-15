Hardik Named Captain for Ireland T20s; Sanju Samson & Rahul Tripathi Called-Up

The Indian cricket team have named Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the team will play 2 T20Is. Hardik has been named captain with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the deputy for the two games. The BCCI made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer aren't part of the squad as they will be with the Test team in England. Meanwhile Suryakumar Yadav is back from injury and in the squad. Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson also makes the cut along with Rahul Tripathi, who scored 413 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the recently concluded IPL, at a strike rate of 158.23. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had told ESPN that Tripathi isn’t far off from a call-up.