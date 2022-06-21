After Recovering from COVID, R Ashwin Set to Join India Team in England Soon

Arrangements to get the Chennai man over to UK are being made by the BCCI and the veteran bowler should be with the squad soon.

India will play one Test against England, at Edgbaston, Birmingham beginning 1 July. This is the final Test of the five-match series which began last year. The final Test had to be postponed after COVID-19 hit the Indian team.

The 35-year-old Ashwin is one of the most successful spinners for India in the longest-format of the game in recent times. He has 442 wickets from 86 Tests.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, all of whom were part of the recently concluded T20 series against South Africa have joined the Indian set-up in Leicester too.

The selectors have also not named a replacement for the injured KL Rahul, nor have they named a new vice-captain for the tour yet.