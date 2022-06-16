Can Viacom Recoup IPL Digital Rights Spendings? 'After 4 Years,' Says Expert

A mega Rs 48,390 crore payday for the BCCI from the IPL's media rights and a lot is being discussed of the money spent by Star India and Viacom18 to acquire the TV and digital rights for the next five years.

Star India had bagged the contract in 2017 for the last five year cycle, for just over Rs 16,347 crore while this time, Viacom18 has bagged the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,758 crore. Star India took the TV rights in the subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore.

So, which of the big media companies pulled off a good bargain? Which spent more than predicted? Industry expert Karan Taurani, SVP- Elara Capital, spoke to The Quint and answered a few of the questions.