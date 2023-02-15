Women’s T20 WC 2023: Smriti Mandhana To Make a Comeback Against West Indies

Jemimah Rodrigues stepped up in Mandhana's absence against Pakistan, firing an unbeaten 53 from 38 deliveries to guide her side past their arch-rivals with an over to spare.

Cooley was delighted for the team to start on the front foot and had reassuring words for Deepti Sharma, who saw her four overs cost 39 in Sunday's contest.

"She bowled three overs in the powerplay and one at the death with three fielders out," Cooley said.

"We know those are high-pressure situations but who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? She is an exceptional player. The girls are very good at reviewing their own performances and they are very open to input.

"Deepti is one of our key players and she will go for a few runs some days, that's the nature of T20, but she bowled in the high-pressure situations and we believe she did a good job."