India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 WC 2023: Pakistan to Bat First
India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India lost their last T20I meeting against Pakistan.
India are taking on Pakistan in their first match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
India were the runners-up in the last edition of this tournament.
Pakistan have never finished higher than sixth.
The green shirts have won the toss and opted to bat first.
India vs Pakistan Live: Team News
India Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Pakistan Playing XI: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal,
India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First
The news from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss, and skipper Bismah Maroof has opted to bat first here in Cape Town.
"It is a dry wicket, won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. We have the confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here," Maroof said after the toss.
"We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side," the Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur said after losing the flip of the coin.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: India Confident, but Not Complacent
India will embark on their quest for the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2023 title today at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, were they will be up against Pakistan.
India came close to winning the competition on a few occasions amongst its previous seven iterations, notably in 2020 where they made it to the final, but have never been able to cross the final hurdle. With an eye on the finish line, India will be eager to cross the first hurdle comfortably.
Statistics prove that they have always enjoyed supremacy against their neighbours, having won 10 of the 13 T20I meetings against Pakistan.
That being said, Harmanpreet Kaur will know perfectly well not to let complacency creep into the camp, for the last meeting saw Pakistan handing India a surprising 13-run defeat in the 2022 Asia Cup.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: India To Miss Smriti Mandhana
As for team news, India will have to do with a makeshift opening pair, with Smriti Mandhana unlikely to be available. The elegant batter is nursing a finger injury and should return for the second match against West Indies.
Speaking to media ahead of the game, India’s batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar confirmed “Smriti (Mandhana( has got a finger injury. So, she is still recovering and most likely, she won't play tomorrow. We believe Smriti will play the next game (against West Indies on February 15), it's a finger injury, she will be fine for the next match.”
Led by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan also boast of a few match-winners in their team. Their best performance in this competition came in the 2016 edition, where they won two matches and finished sixth on the cumulative table.
