India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 WC 2023: Pakistan to Bat First

The news from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss, and skipper Bismah Maroof has opted to bat first here in Cape Town.

"It is a dry wicket, won't change much so we'd like to put up a total. We have the confidence because we won against India last time but conditions are different here," Maroof said after the toss.

"We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side," the Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur said after losing the flip of the coin.