India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 WC 2023: Quest for Maiden Title Begins

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan live score updates
(Photo: BCCI)
India are taking on Pakistan in their first match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
India were the runners-up in the last edition of this tournament.
Pakistan have never finished higher than sixth.
The match will start at 6:30pm, with the toss scheduled for 6pm.
India will embark on their quest for the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2023 title today at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, were they will be up against Pakistan.
India came close to winning the competition on a few occasions amongst its previous seven iterations, notably in 2020 where they made it to the final, but have never been able to cross the final hurdle. With an eye on the finish line, India will be eager to cross the first hurdle comfortably.
That being said, Harmanpreet Kaur will know perfectly well not to let complacency creep into the camp, for the last meeting saw Pakistan handing India a surprising 13-run defeat in the 2022 Asia Cup.
As for team news, India will have to do with a makeshift opening pair, with Smriti Mandhana unlikely to be available. The elegant batter is nursing a finger injury and should return for the second match against West Indies.
Speaking to media ahead of the game, India’s batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar confirmed “Smriti (Mandhana( has got a finger injury. So, she is still recovering and most likely, she won't play tomorrow. We believe Smriti will play the next game (against West Indies on February 15), it's a finger injury, she will be fine for the next match.”
Led by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan also boast of a few match-winners in their team. Their best performance in this competition came in the 2016 edition, where they won two matches and finished sixth on the cumulative table.
