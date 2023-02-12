India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s T20 WC 2023: Quest for Maiden Title Begins

As for team news, India will have to do with a makeshift opening pair, with Smriti Mandhana unlikely to be available. The elegant batter is nursing a finger injury and should return for the second match against West Indies.

Speaking to media ahead of the game, India’s batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar confirmed “Smriti (Mandhana( has got a finger injury. So, she is still recovering and most likely, she won't play tomorrow. We believe Smriti will play the next game (against West Indies on February 15), it's a finger injury, she will be fine for the next match.”

Led by Bismah Maroof, Pakistan also boast of a few match-winners in their team. Their best performance in this competition came in the 2016 edition, where they won two matches and finished sixth on the cumulative table.