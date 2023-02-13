IPL Auction 2023: RCB Bag Smriti Mandhana For Rs 3.4 Crore

RCB Bag Smriti Mandhana For Rs 3.4 Crore
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged a major contract in the Women's Premier League after being bought by RCB for a massive Rs 3.4 crore.
Despite being only in her mid-twenties, Mandhana has already scored 2651 runs in the T20I format. An average in excess of 25, coupled with a strike rate north of 120, serves as the perfect amalgamation a franchise would ideally look for in a batter.
In February 2019, she scored the fastest fifty for India in Women's T20Is, off only 24 balls, against New Zealand. She also became the youngest T20I captain for India when she led the team against England in the first T20I in Guwahati as Harmanpreet was ruled out due to an injury.
She was also named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2022.
Apart from being one of the most successful T20I cricketers in the world right now, Smriti Mandhana is also a great captaincy candidate for her franchise.
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March A total of 22 matches will be played, with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament comprising Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A total of 409 players are going under the hammer today in the auction in Mumbai of which 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players. The total number of capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.
