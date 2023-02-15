IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Indian women's team is looking forward to win in a row as they are set to lock horns with West Indies in the Group B encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana is likely to return to action in this match. She was ruled out of the first encounter against Pakistan due to an injury on her finger. Though India won the match by 7 wickets. The bowlers are looking forward to an improved show having conceded 91 runs in the final 10 overs of the inning. Due to a superb batting effort by Jemimah Rodrigues, India chased down a challenging 150 comfortably. West Indies, on the other hand, has been defeated by seven wickets against England, who are currently the table toppers in Group B.

India Women will face the West Indies in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India W vs West Indies W T20 World Cup.