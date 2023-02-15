IND-W vs WI-W T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch
Here are the live streaming details as to when and where can you watch the IND-W vs WI-W ICC T20 World Cup.
Indian women's team is looking forward to win in a row as they are set to lock horns with West Indies in the Group B encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Smriti Mandhana is likely to return to action in this match. She was ruled out of the first encounter against Pakistan due to an injury on her finger. Though India won the match by 7 wickets. The bowlers are looking forward to an improved show having conceded 91 runs in the final 10 overs of the inning. Due to a superb batting effort by Jemimah Rodrigues, India chased down a challenging 150 comfortably. West Indies, on the other hand, has been defeated by seven wickets against England, who are currently the table toppers in Group B.
India Women will face the West Indies in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India W vs West Indies W T20 World Cup.
India Women vs West Indies Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph
India Women vs West Indies Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details
When will India Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match be played?
The India Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match will be played on 15 February 2023, Wednesday.
Where will India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match be played?
The India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.
At what time will India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match begin?
The India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match?
India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can the fans watch the live streaming of India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match online?
The fans can watch the live streaming of India women vs West Indies women T20 World Cup match on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
