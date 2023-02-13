ADVERTISEMENT
'Queen of Indian Cricket!': Twitter Celebrates Smriti Mandhana's Big WPL Payday
The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played in Mumbai from 4 March to 26 March.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore engaged in a fierce two-way battle for Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, and the price sky-rocketed from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3.40 crore in absolutely no time.
Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore, in what is the biggest bid in the Women's Premiere League Auction so far.
This is how social media reacted to the sale:
Topics: Smriti Mandhana WPL 2023 Auction
