India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: When, & Where to Watch IND vs SL Live Match

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played today, 7 January 2023.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played in Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka's 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.