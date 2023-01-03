Ind vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav Showcases Incredible Skills in Practice Session
Suryakumar Yadav will be India's vice-captain in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.
Newly appointed vice-captain of the Indian men's T20 side, Suryakumar Yadav showcased some amazing hits during the first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka.
The flamboyant batter, who rose to prominence in white-ball cricket in 2022, has been rewarded by the selection committee for his commendable performances as he was appointed the vice-captain of the T20 side.
The BCCI posted a video of the 32-year-old batter practicing at Wankhede Stadium, where he can be seen hitting some spectacular shots in the nets.
The video captioned: "A new year A new start A new Vice-captain -- @surya_14kumar- for the Sri Lanka T20I series TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai."
India will look to avenge their Asia Cup loss against reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka when they take the field for the T20 series opener here at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
Squads
India (from): Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (v-c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.
Sri Lanka (from): Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (v-c), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.