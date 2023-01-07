Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Broadcast Channel & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023: Full Schedule, Broadcast Channel & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 will start from details Tuesday, 10 January 2023. Schedule, broadcast, & live streaming.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Sri Lanka Tour of India 2023: IND vs SL ODI Series - Schedule, telecast, live streaming, and more. 

|

(Photo: bcci.tv)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sri Lanka Tour of India 2023: IND vs SL ODI Series - Schedule, telecast, live streaming, and more.&nbsp;</p></div>

Sri Lanka Tour of India ODI Series 2022-23: Currently India vs Sri Lanka three match T20 series is ongoing in which both the teams won one match and the IND vs SL T20 Series 2023 is leveled at 1-1. Today, 7 January, the final match of the T20 series (3rd T20I) will be played between both the teams at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Once the India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2023 will be over, both the teams will face off again in a three match ODI (One Day International) Series 2023.

Talking about the team India, Hardik Pandya is leading the T20I series. However, Rohit Sharma will be captain of the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2022-23.

Let us check out the important details about the IND vs SL ODI 2023 including the full schedule, broadcast channel, live streaming, and more.

Also ReadInd vs SL, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Blames Poor Powerplay Effort for India’s Loss

India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, and Venue

Here's the schedule of the upcoming IND vs SL ODI Series 2023.

MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
IND vs SL 1st ODI10-Jan-231:30 PMBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
IND vs SL 2nd ODI12-Jan-231:30 PMEden Gardens, Kolkata
IND vs SL 3rd ODI15-Jan-231:30 PM Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Also ReadIndia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Axar’s Fifty in Vain as Sri Lanka Win by 16 Runs

IND vs SL ODI Series 2022-23: Broadcast Channel

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023 Live Streaming

The live streaming of IND vs SL ODI 2023 will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.

Also ReadIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi’s Four-Fer Helps India Secure 2-Run Win

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023: Team Squads

Here is the team squads of team India and Sri Lanka for the upcoming IND vs SL ODI Series 2023.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami,Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Also ReadIndia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Hardik, Dravid Face Tough Calls in Series Opener

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT