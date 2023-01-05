Ind vs SL T20I: Sanju Samson Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I Series With Injury
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series: Sanju Samson hurt his left knee while fielding during the 1st T20I.
Indian wicket-keeper batter, Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
The 28-year-old hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday, 3 January.
Samson was taken for scans and a specialist opinion on Wednesday afternoon by the BCCI Medical Team, and has subsequently been advised rest and rehabilitation.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Samson, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.
India play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, 5 January.
India's updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.